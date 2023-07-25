Man tests positive for virus with 36% mortality rate

A caravan of camels walks through the desert of Iraq’s southern city of Nasiriyah on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Asaad NIAZI / AFP) (Photo by ASAAD NIAZI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:25 PM – Tuesday, July 25, 2023

A 28-year-old man has tested positive for a rare virus that has a high mortality rate. The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the virus currently has no vaccines available.

On Monday, the WHO notified the public that a man has tested positive for a viral respiratory infection that is caused by a Coronavirus. It is called the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV). The particular virus spreads to those who have contact with dromedary camels as they are natural hosts to the infection. However, the infected man claimed that he has no history directly or indirectly with camels, sheep or goats.

On June 8th he was rushed to the hospital when he reported that he had shortness of breath, a fever and a cough. Soon after, he tested MERS-CoV positive. Health officials have checked and tested 108 people who had been in contact with the man before he was diagnosed. As of Tuesday afternoon, none of those individuals had tested positive with the infection.

The virus has a 36% mortality rate. While they are in the process of creating and testing vaccines, the WHO does not currently have any treatments or vaccines available at this time.

The organization released a statement after the news of the zoonotic virus became public knowledge.

“WHO continues to monitor the epidemiological situation and conducts risk assessments based on the latest available information. WHO expects that additional cases of MERS-CoV infection will be reported from the Middle East and/or other countries where MERS-CoV is circulating in dromedaries,” a statement said.

The victim is currently located in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

In its totality, the virus has been recorded in 27 countries since 2012. It has resulted in 2,605 cases and 936 deaths.

