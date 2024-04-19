Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside Trump Trial Courthouse

Media vehicles are parked outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court building as former US President Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, in New York City on April 19, 2024. A panel of 12 jurors was sworn in on April 18, 2024, for the unprecedented criminal trial of a former US president. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

10:51 AM – Friday, April 19, 2024

UPDATE: 11:03 a.m. PST-

An unidentified man outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court building appears to have poured gasoline on himself and abruptly set himself on fire alongside onlookers and pedestrians.

According to Laura Coates, a CNN reporter on the scene, his body burned for around a minute and a half, and ambulances are currently on the way, with loud sirens being audibly heard.

The crowd of people around the building watched in shock and terror as the man sat down and took on the flames.

CNN also reported that after two minutes or so, someone had ran over and sprayed the burning man with a fire extinguisher. Nevertheless, Coates went on to say that the man appeared to be taking part “in an act of a self-immolation.”

She also described seeing “a totally charred human being.”

Emergency crews rushed the charred man on a stretcher after he was sprayed with the extinguisher outside court where the Trump jury was selected.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

