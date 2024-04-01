Man Drives Into FBI’s Atlanta Gate, Driver Arrested

A crest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen 03 August 2007 inside the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, DC. (AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:12 PM – Monday, April 1, 2024

An unidentified driver has been arrested after crashing into the FBI offices in Atlanta, Georgia.

On April 1st, a man was arrested at the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Chamblee after driving his red SUV into the security gate.

DeKalb County Police have yet to identify the driver.

Additionally, bomb technicians reportedly cleared the vehicle, looking for any further threats to the public.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

