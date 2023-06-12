Man arrested in Maryland for shooting three people

Police and a crowd are seen outside a home where multiple people were shot in Annapolis, Md., on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

OAN’s Noah Herring

5:07 PM – Monday, June 12, 2023

Police arrested a man named Charles Robert Smith on Monday after he shot three men and wounded three others in Annapolis, Maryland, officials reported.

Advertisement

Smith, 45, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault and other offenses, according to Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson.

He reported that Smith had lived on the same street where the shooting occurred and used a semi-automatic firearm, as well as a long handgun.

Smith surrendered peacefully to police and was found at the front door of the house with his hands up. According to police records, Smith told officers that “he shot the people because they shot at his house.”

The three victims who were killed were identified as Christian Marlon Segovia, 25, Mario Mireles Ruiz, 27, and Nicholas Mireles, 55, which includes a father and a son.

The wounded victims are reportedly expected to survive after being swiftly flown to a nearby hospital, while the third was transported by ambulance. One victim survived gunshots to their ankle, another to their arm, and the third was shot in both the arm and back.

Jackson told reporters at a press briefing that the shooting was not a random event and that the incident stemmed from an “interpersonal dispute,” reinforcing that there was no further threat to the public.

“It’s a very active and fluid investigation. We’re still trying to determine everything that occurred. We’re still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do,” Jackson said.

Officials have been currently working to determine if Smith had obtained the firearms legally that were used in the shooting.

State Senator Sarah Elfreth (D-Md.) shared her thoughts on the shooting through a Facebook post calling it a “tragedy beyond words.”

“Our community experienced a tragedy beyond words this evening,” she wrote. “Multiple fatalities and injuries are reported. A suspect is in custody and police are communicating that there is no broader threat to the public. Please keep the family and the first responders of the Annapolis Police Department & Annapolis Fire Department in your thoughts tonight.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts