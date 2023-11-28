Man Arrested After Streaking At Disneyland’s ‘It’s A Small World’ Ride

(Photo by Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:53 AM – Tuesday, November 28, 2023

A man who stripped down and then went streaking at Disneyland’s ride “It’s a Small World” has been arrested.

According to Anaheim police, a 26-year-old man was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday after he was walking around nude on one of the theme park’s most popular rides for younger visitors.

“Upon officers’ arrival, they arrested a 26-year-old man for indecent exposure and for being under the influence of a controlled substance,” authorities said. “The man was taken to a hospital as a precaution.”

An influx of photos and videos of the incident began to flood social media platforms.

A spokesperson spoke with reporters and stated that park operators immediately stopped the ride when they became aware of the situation and the man got off the attraction while it was still in motion.

One woman who witnessed the incident, Megan Carmona, told reporters that the man had undressed and then climbed into different sections of the ride, adding that at least four cast members attempted to help him come down from the structure while it was stopped.

“He just looked out of it,” Carmona said. “He just didn’t look like he knew where he was. He looked worried. My friends and I had seen him, and it looked like he was going to jump on us.”

Nearby park visitors were heard telling the man to “sit down” and to “please stop” on numerous online videos taken of the incident.

