Man arrested after killing 3-week-old daughter with crossbow

5:20 PM – Tuesday, June 27, 2023

A man from Nineveh, New York, was arrested on Monday after he used a crossbow to kill his 3-week-old child during an argument with his wife.

According to police, Patrick D. Proefreidt, 26, got into an argument with his wife at their home, which reportedly prompted him to pick up and fire a crossbow at her while she was holding their infant at 5:14 a.m. ET.

Broome County sheriff’s deputies and medical personnel said that authorities responded to a report regarding an adult female and infant who had been shot at a residence on State Route 41 in the town of Colesville.

“The broadhead crossbow bolt hit the child in the upper torso, exiting near the armpit before striking the woman in the chest,” the Broome County Sheriff’s Office said. “Proefriedt allegedly removed the bolt and attempted to stop the woman from calling 911, then fled the scene in a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck before responding deputies arrived.”

Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the infant, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured woman was swiftly taken to a local hospital, however, her current condition has not yet been reported.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory. Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl,” Sheriff Fred Akshar said.

Proefriedt was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder. He was arraigned on Monday and has remained in custody since Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office spokesperson Emmanuel Priest.

