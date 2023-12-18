Man Arrested After Bomb Threat Leads to Evacuation Of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Intl. Terminal

Planes sit at their gates after the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:58 PM – Monday, December 18, 2023

Sections of a terminal at a South Florida airport were evacuated after officials received a warning call about a possible bomb.

Advertisement

On Sunday evening, the upper level of Terminal 1 at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was evacuated as a precaution by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

A bomb squad carefully investigated the area for approximately three hours before finally giving an “all clear.”

Later, a man named Tyler Baeder was taken in for questioning in connection to the threat.

Baeder, who was reportedly visiting from Rhode Island, made a suspicious remark while he was at a kiosk checking into his fight. The 27-year old was apparently having issues using the kiosk when an airline employee walking by claims to have heard him say, “Call the cops, I have a bomb in my bag.”

Baeder was detained soon after.

After looking through his belongings and searching the airport, officials deemed there was no threat to the public.

He was then taken into custody and charged with “false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.” Additionally, Baeder received one count of resisting an officer without violence.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!