Man Accused Of Killing Wife Allegedly Texted It Was ‘More Satisfying than You Can Imagine’

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:10 PM – Saturday, September 30, 2023

A Missouri man was arrested in connection to his wife’s murder after she was found dead with his last name written in blood on her leg.

On Friday, 31-year-old John Wonder was arrested after his wife was found dead with his last name written on her leg in blood and texts show him saying how “satisfying” and “easy” the murder was.

The father of two was charged with first degree murder after Kansas City Police claimed he allegedly stabbed and strangled his wife, 29-year-old Ashli Ehrhardt inside their home on September 22nd.

According to a probable cause statement released, the couple had been in the middle of a divorce battle and the victim reportedly was planning to move out of their home in just a few days.

Charging documents reveal text that the alleged suspect sent to his sister moments after the fatal stabbing saying how “it was way easier” than he imagined.

“Hey kiddo. Sorry about the mess,” Wonder allegedly wrote. “It’s way easier and much more satisfying than you can imagine. See you around.”

Reports state that Wonder and his wife worked at the same company, and once they both did not show up for work Friday their supervisor requested a welfare check.

The couple’s employer then reportedly called Ehrhardt’s mother, prompting her and her husband to go to the residence to check on the pair, where they were greeted by responding officers and Wonder’s mother shortly after.

According to the statement, Ehrhardt’s mother informed officers at the site that Wonder had dropped off their two children, aged 2 and 4, at her home around 8:20 a.m. but had left them on the front porch instead of bringing them inside, as he typically did.

Ehrhardt’s parents reportedly entered the house through the back door and searched it while police stood outside. Officers said that she was naked from the waist down, with what seemed to be a belt wrapped around her neck, when her father discovered her dead in the downstairs laundry room.

According to police, she had many puncture wounds bleeding in her left side, the name “Wonder” scrawled in blood on her leg, and a large butcher knife next to her body.

Wonder’s sister then came at the site and provided police screenshots of a text conversation with her brother that began at 10:40 a.m., in which he allegedly told her how easy and satisfying it was to kill his wife, according to police.

According to the affidavit, officers called one of Wonder’s acquaintances, who provided another troubling message stating that Wonder was traveling north to Fargo.

“Still haven’t cried. Still feel nothing. No more anxiety, though. That’s a plus,” he allegedly texted. “I’m in the car. I have no doubt I will be caught today. I keep thinking about how she never screamed. Just took it like a champ. What a gal, to honor her. I will not go out by a gunshot (suicide by cop) but by, hopefully a similar fate as Ashli.”

Wonder’s mother informed authorities that the couple had been married since October 2019, but that they chose to split after meeting with a marriage counselor last year. She contributed to the cost of a divorce lawyer and stated that Ehrhardt planned to leave on October 1st.

A press release from the Cherry County District Attorney’s Office states that Wonder was detained while traveling westbound by Nebraska state police on the accusations of first-degree murder and armed criminal conduct.

According to court documents, Wonder does not yet have an attorney and is being held on a $1 million bond.

