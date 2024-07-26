Man Accused Of Killing Tupac Claims Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Paid $1M To Have Rap Icon Killed

(L) US producer-musician Sean “Diddy” Combs poses with the Global Icon award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Duane “Keefe D” Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.(Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

11:27 AM – Friday, July 26, 2024

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, an ex-gang leader accused of murdering rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, told police that rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs had paid $1 million to have Tupac killed, according to court documents.

Recently, Diddy also made news headlines after a video of him assaulting his previous girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, surfaced and went viral on social media platforms.

In two different interviews, one with a documentary crew and one with Las Vegas police, Duane Davis stated that Combs offered to pay for the hit because of an ongoing conflict with record executive Marion “Suge” Knight, the former CEO of Death Row Records.

The Clark County District Attorney’s office filed a response to Davis’ request to have his bail conditions reconsidered, and the filing contained Davis’ statements. As of Wednesday, a judge had not yet made a decision on his motion.

In the past, Davis claimed that Orlando Anderson, his nephew, was the one who opened fire on Shakur’s vehicle in 1996 close to the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. Shakur was in the car being driven by Knight at the time.

Prosecutors wrote: “[The] defendant has asserted publicly that he only told on himself and wasn’t trying to provide evidence against anyone else in his conversations with police. However, this statement belies this claim, as he suggested that Sean Combs paid Eric Von Martin a million dollars for the killings as well as offered to set up a surreptitious phone call with Terrence Brown, the driver, who, at the time, was still alive.”

An old transcript of a 2009 interview between Davis and Las Vegas police investigators and an overview of a 2017 interview he conducted with a BET documentary team are included in the file.

However, there’s no proof that police had investigated Davis’ allegation or probed Combs as a plausible suspect.

Authorities claimed that Davis, a gang boss, assisted in planning the murderous shooting as payback for a brawl that occurred in a casino in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the only individual charged in relation to Shakur’s death is Davis. However, his lawyer claims that Davis lied in interviews about his role in the shooting in order to gain notoriety and financial gain. He has entered a not guilty plea.

