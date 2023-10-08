Male Nanny Convicted Who Sexually Assaulted 16 Boys, Ages 2 To 12

(Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

1:50 PM – Sunday, October 8, 2023

A male nanny in Southern California has been convicted after he allegedly sexually assaulted 16 underage boys and introduced pornography to a 17th victim.

The Orange County Districts Attorney Office officially announced the conviction of 34-year-old Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski.

He was convicted of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his care and exposing a 17th victim to child pornography with the intent to sexually abuse him as well.

Zakrzewski also reportedly documented several of the sexual assaults on the boys, who ranged from 2 to 12 years old.

The Laguna Beach Police Department arrested the nanny from Costa Mesa on May 17th, 2019, at the airport after his plane landed from an international flight.

Zakrzewski was originally charged with three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, as well as one criminal offense of oral copulation with a child under the age of 10. He was also charged with one felony count of child pornography possession.

After the initial criminal charges were filed, investigators urged the public for assistance in discovering any further potential victims.

Additional victims of Zakrzewski were later uncovered as the investigation progressed through video evidence and public tips, resulting in new charges being filed against him.

On his business website, Zakrzewski referred to himself as “the original Sitter Buddy” and described himself as a “manny” who offered a range of babysitting services, including mentorships, big brother connections, and overnight / vacation babysitting.

“Through my school’s ‘Buddy Program,’ I discovered what a joy it was to work with children and be a positive influence in their lives in the eighth grade,” Zakrzewski remarked on the Sitter Buddy website. “Now, I am a full-service TrustLine Certified provider of regular and on-demand childcare, as well as mentoring services for children.”

According to the report, the crimes were committed between January 1st, 2014, and May 17th, 2019.

The first report was in May 2019 when a couple reported that Zakrzewski had inappropriately touched their 8-year-old son. He had been recruited by the parents to care for their 8-year-old child through his babysitting website.

Soon after, the Laguna Beach Police Department’s Major Crimes & Intelligence Unit launched an investigation which led to the discovery of a second 7-year-old victim in Los Angeles, as well as 10 other children throughout Southern California.

Zakrzewski now faces a minimum of 690 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on November 17th.

