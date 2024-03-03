Malaysia Planning To Renew Its Search For Flight MH370, Which Inexplicably Disappeared In 2014

Malaysia Airline passenger jets are shown parked on the tarmac at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 8, 2014 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing carrying 239 onboard was reported missing after the crew failed to check in as scheduled while flying over the sea between Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, according to published reports. (Photo by How Foo Yeen/Getty Images)

2:50 PM – Sunday, March 3, 2024

One of the greatest mysteries of the modern era, the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, has newfound hope.

After United States technology company Ocean Infinity suggested a new search in the southern Indian Ocean, where the airplane is believed to have fallen 10 years ago, the Malaysian government announced on Sunday that it may resume the search for the missing aircraft.

For 10 years, the victims’ families have been in the dark about their loved ones’ whereabouts.

The jet was over the South China Sea when air traffic controllers lost contact with it just after midnight on March 8th, 2014, local time.

The jet swerved off course and, over the next few weeks, meticulous examination of radar tracking and a series of satellite “pings” revealed that the jet veered off course and flew west over the South East Asia peninsula before turning south over the Indian Ocean.

With the technology company vowing not to be paid unless it locates Flight MH370, which inexplicably disappeared over the Indian Ocean 10 years ago, Malaysia may be resuming the search.

Following the plane’s disappearance on March 8th, 2014, with over 239 people on board, the Texas-based Ocean Infinity marine robotics company was invited to present their evidence, according to Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Loke stated that he will apply for government clearance to fund the search if Ocean Infinity can convince him of its evidence under its “no find, no fee” policy. If the proof is valid, Loke said he will seek Cabinet’s authorization to sign a new contract with Ocean Infinity to resume the search for the plane.

“The government is steadfast in our resolve to locate MH370,” Loke explained on Sunday during an event marking the 10th anniversary of the plane’s disappearance. “We really hope the search can find the plane and provide truth to the next-of-kin.”

Ten years ago, the Boeing 777 made global news when it took off from Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, and flew to Beijing, China, before disappearing not long after.

Even though satellite data showed that the aircraft swerved from its intended course and looked to fall into the southern Indian Ocean, numerous in-depth searches have turned up limited information regarding the precise fate of the aircraft and its passengers.

Several fragments of the aircraft’s wreckage have washed up on islands in the Indian Ocean and in east Africa since it vanished.

Among the companies that have searched for the missing airliner is Ocean Infinity. While their 2018 search turned up nothing, the robotics business is still trying to keep searching and submitted their most recent search proposal last year.

The delivery of Ocean Infinity’s new fleet of ships and assets delayed the original plan for a new search, according to K.S. Nathan, a member of the Voice MH370 group made up of next-of-kin. He stated that the hunt is currently scheduled to resume.

