Macron Justifies Snap Elections To Supporters After Sound EU Defeat

12:01 PM – Wednesday, June 12, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron has defended his decision to trigger snap elections for France’s National Assembly, saying it’s urgent centrist and leftist French parties oppose an ascendant political right.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Macron said that Sunday’s dissolution of the National Assembly was the “only Republican measure” to take.

This comes after his Renaissance party and center-left coalition was roundly defeated by the far-right National Rally in EU parliamentary elections.

The French president assured his supporters he would not step down if his party is defeated in the upcoming snap elections, but said the political reality of their defeat cannot be ignored.

“When 50% of French people vote at the extremes, when you have a relative majority in the Assembly, you cannot tell them we continue as if nothing had happened,” Macron said. “It’s not respecting them, it’s not hearing them.”

As National Rally garners a right-wing coalition seeking to build their presence in the assembly, the Greens, Socialists, Communists and far-left France unbowed are reportedly organizing to oppose them.

As the political left and right of France seeks to build coalitions, reports say Macron and Renaissance are being snubbed by both sides.

