Macron dances as France burns

French anti riot police officers walk past a burning truck in Nantes, western France on early July 1, 2023, four days after a 17-year-old man was killed by police in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

1:45 PM – Saturday, July 1, 2023

A video circulating on social media shows French President Emmanuel Macron dancing at a concert in Paris while his country goes through another night of unprecedented violence.

The video, which has sparked outrage across social media, was taken at an Elton John concert being held at the Accor Arena in Paris as part of the singer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour on Friday night.

The tour, which was on its third day, was being played while protests broke out across the country following the death of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, also posted a photo of them meeting with the French President and his wife, Brigitte, which further increased the outrage.

Political opponents of Macron, such as Thierry Mariani said that Macron was “totally irresponsible” and stated that “while France was on fire, Macron preferred to applaud Elton John.”

Ever since the protests and riots broke out, hundreds have been arrested, while over 200 officers have been injured during violent confrontations.

On Thursday, French ministers held an emergency meeting where they decided to increase the police presence in the city where the shooting had occurred, Nanterre, from 9,000 to 45,000 officers.

On Thursday, the French president had addressed the riots saying that the clashes are “absolutely unjustifiable.”

“The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations, but also schools and town halls … against institutions and the Republic,” Macron said.

Gregory Joron, the Secretary-General of Unite SGP Police FO union said that the violence that police officers are facing has not been seen in over “18 years in so many cities around France.”

The officer who had been involved in the shooting was charge with voluntary homicide after an initial investigation.

