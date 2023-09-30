Louisiana Teacher Quits Amid Allegation Of Giving Birth To A Student’s Child

A Pennsbury School District security guard observes a Pennsbury School Board meeting in Levittown, Pennsylvania on December 16, 2021. - As Joshua Waldorf was running for a third term on the Pennsbury school board in November, one particularly heated debate triggered a flood of vitriolic messages to his inbox -- one of them urging him to shoot himself. In a shift mirrored in cities across America, his local council overseeing schools in the leafy suburbs of Philadelphia had unwittingly become a battleground in the politicized culture wars roiling the nation. The hateful messages aimed at Waldorf were just one example of the flow of anonymous slurs and threats directed at him and fellow members of the nine-seat board in past months -- as their once studious meetings turned to angry shouting matches. (Photo by Kylie COOPER / AFP) (Photo by KYLIE COOPER/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by KYLIE COOPER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi 
8:53 AM – Saturday, September 30, 2023

A Louisiana high school teacher has resigned after circulating allegations state she gave birth to one of her student’s babies. 

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they received a report of a teacher in the Tangipahoa Parish School District that had inappropriate relations with a student and stated that they immediately began an investigation. 

Sheriff Daniel Edwards stated that the agency was investigating the allegations but refused to give any further information owing to the student’s age.

“While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation, we can confirm that the allegations were dealt with promptly, and the investigation process has been rigorous and thorough,” Edwards said. “This type of investigation is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure.”

According to the reports filed, the alleged father of the child of the high school teacher is a now 17-year-old student.

Reportedly, both the teacher and the minor were part of Loranger High School in Louisiana. 

Reports state that once the investigation began, the teacher decided to resign to her job. No arrests have been made and the department’s juvenile detectives are handling the investigation.

The identity of the high school teacher and student have not been publicly released. 

This is a developing story. Updates to come. 

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts