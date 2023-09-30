Louisiana Teacher Quits Amid Allegation Of Giving Birth To A Student’s Child

(Photo by KYLIE COOPER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

8:53 AM – Saturday, September 30, 2023

A Louisiana high school teacher has resigned after circulating allegations state she gave birth to one of her student’s babies.

On Thursday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they received a report of a teacher in the Tangipahoa Parish School District that had inappropriate relations with a student and stated that they immediately began an investigation.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards stated that the agency was investigating the allegations but refused to give any further information owing to the student’s age.

“While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation, we can confirm that the allegations were dealt with promptly, and the investigation process has been rigorous and thorough,” Edwards said. “This type of investigation is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure.”

According to the reports filed, the alleged father of the child of the high school teacher is a now 17-year-old student.

Reportedly, both the teacher and the minor were part of Loranger High School in Louisiana.

Reports state that once the investigation began, the teacher decided to resign to her job. No arrests have been made and the department’s juvenile detectives are handling the investigation.

The identity of the high school teacher and student have not been publicly released.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.

