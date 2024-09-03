Louisiana: 11-Year-Old Confesses To Shooting 82-Year-Old Former Interim Mayor And His 31-Year-Old Daughter

Joe Cornelius Sr. (Photo via: City of Minden)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:33 PM – Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Louisiana officials reported that an 11-year-old juvenile has admitted to fatally shooting a former city council member, who has also served as a mayor previously, as well as his 31-year-old daughter.

Advertisement

According to Minden Police Chief Jared McIver, who spoke with reporters on Tuesday, officers in Minden, which is located approximately 30 miles east of Shreveport, were called at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday regarding two bodies found inside of a home.

He added that several gunshot wounds were discovered on the bodies of Joe Cornelius Sr., 82, and his daughter, Keisha Miles, 31.

Initial reports claimed that the boy was 10-years-old, since the young assailant told the authorities that was his age. However, it was later confirmed that he is in fact 11-years-old.

The investigators were “told at first he was 10 years of age, but is confirmed to be 11 years of age,” the chief repeated.

According to McIver at a press conference on Tuesday, the 11-year-old, who is related to the victims, “gave us a story at first that just didn’t add up,” and the killer purportedly admitted to the crimes soon after. The relationship between the juvenile and the father and daughter was not specified.

The boy did not admit any motive for the shootings, but neighbors and witnesses who spoke to reporters claimed that an argument had transpired due to video games or the purchasing of video games.

“We’ve got a confession. But in these cases when you’re in, it’s very delicate. When you’re dealing with a child of this age, you know, in their stage, we’re looking at … was there motive, what was the motive?” he told the outlet. “It’s one of those things that we’ve still got a lot of unanswered questions,” McIver continued.

According to the chief, the boy reportedly shot the victims between 6 and 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning when they were all at the house.

Two different firearms were discovered hidden in the house, and the shell casings discovered there were also of the same caliber. According to McIver, the 11-year-old is now being held on two counts of first-degree murder.

“We still got to put some puzzle pieces together,” the chief said. “The city can rest easy knowing that the suspect is off the street of a double homicide, but there’s also the shock factor.” “There’s a sigh of relief, there’s a shock, there’s mourning, there’s just different emotions our city is running through right now. Only thing we can do right now is do this case the best we can,” he added.

According to Minden Mayor Nick Cox, the 82-year-old victim, Joe Cornelius Sr., was a veteran councilman and had held the position of interim mayor at one point.

“Joe Cornelius’s years of service to Minden were marked by his commitment and dedication to the betterment of our community. On a personal note, I am grateful for his friendship and the many ways he supported me and others in our city,” Cox said in a statement. “During this incredibly difficult time, I ask that we all keep Joe’s family in our thoughts and prayers. May they find comfort and strength in the midst of this tragedy. Let us come together as a community to honor Joe’s memory and support one another through this time of grief.” “Joe’s efforts to improve Minden have left a lasting impact that will be remembered for years to come,” Cox said at Tuesday’s news conference.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!