Lou Dobbs, Veteran TV News Host and Conservative Commentator, Dead At 78

“He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Lou was a fighter till the very end — fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country.

“Lou’s legacy will forever live on as a Patriot and a great American,” the post continued. “We ask for your prayers for Lou’s wonderful wife Debi, children and grandchildren.”

The 78-year-old was known for being a pioneer in cable news. He began working for CNN in 1980 and became the host of the show called “Moneyline,” which was later changed to “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

He was known as an outspoken supporter of Trump and conservative causes, while also being notoriously known for questioning if former President Barack Obama was born in the United States.

For almost 30 years, Dobbs worked as an anchor, managing editor and executive vice president for CNN. However, he abruptly resigned in 2009 after clashing with management.

Dobbs joined Fox News in 2010, and was a longtime host of his highly-rated talk show on the Fox Business Network, “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

Trump did not give an indication of how Dobbs died in his Truth Social post.

