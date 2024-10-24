Los Angeles DA Gascón Recommends Resentencing In Menendez Brothers Case

Erik Menendez (L) and his brother Lyle (R) listen during a pre-trial hearing, on December 29, 1992 in Los Angeles after the two pleaded innocent in the August 1989 shotgun deaths of their wealthy parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hills, Calif. It took 40 months for the Superior Court arraignment after prosecutors and defense attorneys battled over the admissibility of taped confessions the brothers allegedly made to their psychotherapist. (Photo by VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

James Meyers

2:50 PM – Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Menendez brothers’ resentencing in their case is “appropriate,” according to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón.

In 1989, Erik and Joseph “Lyle” Menendez killed both of their parents in the living room of their Beverly Hills mansion after ambushing them while brandishing firearms.

At the time of their televised trial, the two brothers admitted they had been sexually molested and raped by their father and were “in fear for their lives.” At the time, their claims were met with widespread skepticism and disbelief, but are now seen as credible enough evidence by Gascón to warrant reconsideration by the court.

New evidence that recently came to light includes allegations made public last year. The new evidence, which supports the brothers’ sexual abuse claims, revolves around their father molesting Roy Rossello, a former member of the boy band “Menudo,” in the 1980s, as well as a letter that Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin, Andy Cano, which surfaced in 2015, years after the latter’s death.

The move by Gascón’s office now helps pave the way for the brothers, who are currently serving life sentences without parole in a prison near San Diego, California, to walk free.

Nevertheless, while the district attorney’s recommendation will carry some weight, it will ultimately be up to a judge to decide the brothers’ future.

The case garnered newfound attention this year after Netflix released a docu-drama about it, and later, another documentary in which the brothers discussed the case at length in a number of prison interviews.

Meanwhile, Gascón is up for re-election come November and faces strong competition against Independent candidate Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor.

