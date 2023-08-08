Los Angeles City Workers Strike, Claiming Unjust Labor Practices

Southern California Public Service Workers join a picket line at the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:23 AM – Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Los Angeles city workers have gone on a one-day strike alleging unfair labor practices and the city’s unwillingness to negotiate with them.

On Tuesday, over 11,000 city employees who are represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 721, proclaimed that they were protesting their unjust working conditions, which included staffing shortages in city agencies that require overtime work.

The thousands of employees included sanitation workers, heavy-duty mechanics, engineers, custodians, and lifeguards, among many other workers.

SEIU Local 721 Executive Board Member Dion Cornelious, who also works as a bus operator, spoke to reporters from press.

“We’re being very overworked, we’re understaffed, the city has disrespected us and we’re tired of it. If they continue to disrespect us, we’re gonna shut it down,” said Cornelious.

The strike began on Tuesday at 4 a.m. PST and is expected to last a full 24-hours.

Workers began their protest at the Los Angeles International Airport and are reportedly leading towards Los Angeles City Hall later today. According to the insider sources, at least four ships from the Port of Los Angeles were delayed due to the strike.

“Cargo vessels scheduled for entry or departure on Tuesday are being delayed one day due to the job action. The Port looks forward to the return of a full work force on Wednesday,” a port official said in a statement.

Union Officials have reported that SEIU Local 721 had reached an agreement with the government in December, when the city pledged to consider union proposals in separate negotiation sessions.

Nonetheless, city officials are reported to have merged these negotiations with workers for the union’s future contract, which prompted them to file a complaint about unfair labor practices.

The one-day strike is anticipated to have an impact on a number of services, including trash pickup, public swimming pools, animal shelters, traffic and parking enforcement, and large event services.

The 3-1-1 call center will be available to answer questions, however, wait times may be longer than usual.

It is also reported that two unions in San Jose City with nearly 4,500 employees are planning a three-day strike in the week of August 14th.

