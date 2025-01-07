Los Angeles Braces For ‘Life-Threatening’ Windstorm, Set To Be The Strongest In A Decade

Firefighters work to protect a building at Mt. Wilson Observatory as the Bobcat Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest, northeast of Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:45 AM – Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Life-threatening warnings were issued Tuesday for dangerous windstorms that could bring widespread destruction and extreme fire risk to Southern California, with emergency services bracing for a massive response.

Advertisement

Damaging winds are expected across most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, which could lead to widespread power outages.

“Strong winds are coming,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said. “This is a Particularly Dangerous Situation — in other words, this is about as bad as it gets in terms of fire weather. Stay aware of your surroundings. Be ready to evacuate, especially if in a high fire risk area. Be careful with fire sources.”

The National Weather Service also announced that the storm will begin on Tuesday afternoon and peak early Wednesday. Winds will be above 60 mph and gusts could reach 80 to 100 mph in mountains and foothills.

Warm Santa Ana winds and very low humidity have created the perfect conditions for spreading fire, and authorities are taking zero chances.

Additionally, flights going in and out of Los Angeles International Airport can expect delays as forecasters warn of “quite dangerous” mountain waves for pilots. Airlines and pilots are being urged not to fly near terrain during the windstorm.

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) said Monday he would preemptively mobilize state resources to aid in the storm, including assigning 65 fire engines, seven water tenders, seven helicopters and 109 specialized workers.

NWS Los Angeles said Tuesday’s windstorm has the possibility of being the strongest windstorm since 2011.

The 2011 windstorm toppled trees, downed power lines and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of residents.

Furthermore, winds are forecasted to calm down by Wednesday evening, but a threat of strong winds returns to the region on Friday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!