Looters Steal $100k Worth Of Luxury Goods From Los Angeles Mall

OAN’s James Meyers

6:18 PM – Monday, August 14, 2023

On Saturday, a large group of thieves, estimated to be up to 50 people, robbed a Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles, California.

Videos all across social media platforms showed horrifying footage of looters armed with bear spray that were stealing up to $100,000 worth of luxury items from the Westfield Topanga Mall in the City of Angels.

The looters were dressed in hoodies, and the videos showed them taking off with apparel, handbags, and at least one of them had bear-sprayed two security guards in the face. The unidentifiable individuals appeared to be targeting the Italian fashion brand Bottega Veneta.

The aftermath of the looting left broken glass and shelves sprawled on the ground at the store.

Police later arrived after receiving reports of “numerous people shoplifting.”

Authorities have not yet released any information regarding how many arrests were made or the conditions of the two guards who were hit with bear spray.

Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Karen Bass said, “those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable.”

Last month, another major robbery took place at a jewelry store in La Verne in Los Angeles county, with thieves stealing around $300,000 worth of jewelry.

The California Senate had passed a law back in May preventing store employees from confronting active shooters or shoplifters.

