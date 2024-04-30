London: 14-Year-Old Dead, 4 Others Injured In Sword Stabbing Attack

1 of 12 | Forensics officers gesture near the scene of an attack in Hainault, north east London, Tuesday April 30, 2024. A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said Tuesday. The man was arrested at the scene, police said. Chief Supt. Stuart Bell said the incident is not being treated as terror-related or a “targeted attack.” (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:10 AM – Tuesday, April 30, 2024

A 14-year-old boy has died and four others have been injured, including two officers, after a man wielding a sword went on a stabbing spree.

On Tuesday, an unidentified man went on a stabbing spree in north-east London after driving a van into a house.

Images shared on social media show an unidentified suspect wearing a yellow hoodie carrying a sword and walking through a street close to the Hainault Tube station in northeast London at around 7 a.m.

The police did not elaborate on whether the property or its occupants were specifically targeted, but they did say that the first victims of the suspect’s stabbing were at the house where he crashed his van.

According to a police force representative, the suspect “went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.”

Stuart Bell, the chief superintendent of London’s Metropolitan Police, later announced “with great sadness” that a 14-year-old boy had died from his injuries.

“He was taken to the hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after,” Bell said, sending thoughts to the boy’s family “at this unimaginably difficult time.”

“The events of this morning are truly horrific, and I cannot begin to imagine how all those affected must be feeling.”

Bell also stated that the other four people stabbed are in local hospitals, and “thankfully, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Even though the identity of the suspect has not been released, the 36-year-old man was tased and arrested at the scene.

“We are not looking for more suspects,’’ Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said. ”This incident does not appear to be terror-related.”

The top cop acknowledged the shock and alarm the attacks sparked, saying, “This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned.”

