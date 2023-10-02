Local Trump Train Blazes Through Scott County, Iowa

Former US President and 2024 Presidential hopeful Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Team Trump Iowa Commit to Caucus event in Maquoketa, Iowa, on September 20, 2023. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

1:00 PM –Monday, October 2, 2023

The ‘Trump Train’ took over Scott County, Iowa on Saturday, September 30th all afternoon.

“We are strong,” said Scott County chair Stacey Insisiengmay. “We are proud. And we are loud for our rightful president.”

While former President Donald Trump has been visiting Eastern Iowa the last two weeks, Insisiengmay and fellow chairwoman Sherry Dupire wanted to help keep Trump’s momentum going. So, they organized a Trump Train to travel to five local businesses that day.

“We just wanted to get other patriots together and let our community know that we are supporting Donald J. Trump as our rightful president,” Insisiengmay said. “It was a good way to come together as a community and have a lot of comradery.”

The local event attracted Trump supporters across Eastern Iowa but also supporters from Chicago, Illinois.

“We just felt so supported by the whole community here in Scott County,” Dupire said.

The former president has put a specific emphasis on Eastern Iowa in the last few weeks. He spoke to a crowd of 2,500 people inside the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa on Sunday, October 1st. Ottumwa is the seat of Wapello County, one of the 31 Iowa counties Trump flipped from Obama in 2016.

“We are on fire in Scott County,” Insisiengmay told One America News. “We even have overpass events every Thursday night right on Interstate-74. And the support we are getting is just outstanding.”

Trump’s focus on Iowa will continue into the next weekend, as the 45th president is set to host a third ‘Commit to Caucus’ event in as many weeks. Trump will be doing that event in Waterloo before delivering remarks in Cedar Rapids later that day.

Insisiengmay emphasized the importance of getting residents to sign caucus pledge cards ahead of the January 15, 2024 state caucus.

“It’s all about relationships,” said Insisiengmay.

Those relationships are paying dividends. According to RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump leads the primary field by more than 33% in the Hawkeye State. However, Dupire emphasized local leaders will not be playing prevent defense.

“We’re getting caucus commitment cards from people wanting to support President Trump,” Dupire said. “And on those caucus commitment cards, they have the opportunity to state where they would like to participate by either being a Trump caucus captain or by going door knocking or doing phone calling.” “Once a week we do a local phone calling event at one of the local restaurants where we make phone calls to supporters to get their commitment to support President Trump,” Dupire continued. “And then we also train them on how to do it from their own homes.”

Both women believe the ‘Trump Train’ is rolling, because Trump is the voice of the forgotten people.

“We listen to everyone,” Dupire said. “Whether they’re Independent, Republican or Democrat. We give everybody a voice.”

And they say that train will roll into the Iowa caucus and leave with a resounding win.

“Without a doubt,” Insisiengmay said when asked if she believed Trump would win the caucus in early January.

