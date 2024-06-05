Lloyd Austin’s Chief Of Staff To Step Down At The End Of The Month, Blamed For Pentagon Chief’s Hospitalization Secrecy

Kelly Magsamen, VP for International Policy and Security at CAP speaks at at the U.S. Capitol on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:50 PM – Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s chief of staff, who was criticized for failing to tell the White House that the former Army general had been hospitalized in January, will be stepping down from her role this month.

Kelly Magsamen, who has worked under Austin since he took office in 2021, has kept mostly quiet throughout her time in her position, working behind the scenes as “the chief architect of every initiative I have launched to defend our nation,” the secretary said in a statement on Wednesday.

“She proved instrumental in navigating difficult international challenges — from Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to the devastating Israel-Hamas war after the October 7th Hamas atrocities,” Austin said. “From evacuations of embassies under extraordinary pressure to standing up to bullying and coercion by the People’s Republic of China in the South China Sea.”

Austin confirmed she would step down in a statement but did not elaborate on why. The Pentagon chief praised Magsamen for “tremendous service over three and a half pivotal years” as his chief of staff.

“Kelly has been at my side since the start of my tenure as Secretary of Defense. She has been the chief architect of every initiative I have launched to defend our nation, take care of our people, and succeed through teamwork,” Austin said, noting she was instrumental in efforts to improve quality of life for service members and address the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Magsamen made news early this year when the Pentagon blamed her for the White House going four days without knowing that Austin had been hospitalized on New Year’s Day with complications from a prostatectomy.

Meanwhile, between January 1st and January 5th, Austin was unable to execute his duties, transferring them while he was incapacitated to deputy secretary Kathleen Hicks, without President Biden’s knowledge or Hicks, who was vacationing in Puerto Rico at the time.

Once the incident became public and Austin faced heavy criticism, Defense Department spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen Pat Ryder explained that the message was not sent because the chief of staff, responsible for such communications, was out sick with the flu at the time.

Shortly after Magsamen issued a memorandum shortly thereafter announcing that the DoD’s director of administration and management would “immediately lead a review” of the incident and “evaluate the processes and procedures through which the deputy secretary of defense was notified that she should carry out” Austin’s functions.

The Pentagon has denied the incident is related to her departure.

“From day one of this administration, Kelly’s leadership, counsel, and selfless service made our nation safer, made the lives of our people better and more rewarding and rendered the heavy burden of this office of mine a good bit lighter,” Austin said. “At every stage, she provided a steady hand guiding our staff and the Department. I am — and will remain — in her debt.”

She also worked as a vice president for national security and international policy at the Center for American Progress, a DC-based left-wing think tank.

