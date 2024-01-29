Lloyd Austin Comes Back To Pentagon 4 Weeks After Secret Hospitalization

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (Photo by JULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:14 PM – Monday, January 29, 2024

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has returned to the Pentagon four weeks after being hospitalized for prostate cancer.

On Monday, Austin went back to the Pentagon exactly four weeks after he was secretly hospitalized with complications from prostate cancer.

The Defense Department released a statement announcing the release of Austin and stated that he has been working from home since he was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on January 15th.

According to doctors from Walter Reed who spoke to the press, Austin underwent the initial cancer surgery on December 22nd.

Then, on January 1st, he began experiencing complications from the procedure, including nausea and severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain, which was later identified as a urinary tract infection (UTI).

Austin waited until January 4th to tell White House staff about his emergency hospitalization, a communication lapse that can pose a risk to national security.

Austin returned to the five-sided building at the same time that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited the Pentagon. Stoltenberg met with Austin and other high-ranking defense officials to talk about the alliance’s continued support for Ukraine and other international security issues.

“At this important time, I’m glad to be back at the Pentagon,” Austin said. “I feel good and am recovering well, but I’m still recovering.”

The House Armed Services Committee has requested that Austin gives a testimony on the ordeal during a hearing on February 14th, as many are calling for his resignation after the secrecy of his hospitalization.

