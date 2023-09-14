Liz Harrington: Bidenomics Is ‘Taking Away The American Dream’

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to guests at Ingeteam Inc., an electrical equipment manufacturer, on August 15, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Biden used the opportunity to speak about his “Bidenomics” economic plan on the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

12:33 PM – Thursday, September 14, 2023

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington blasted President Joe Biden’s economic failure as something that was “sickening to watch.”

“[The Biden Administration is] really taking away the American dream from our great people,” Harrington told One America News.

Doubling down on their bet on the economy, White House senior advisor Anita Dunn sent out a memo Thursday claiming the contrast between Bidenomics and MAGAnomics will “define the fall budget debates.”

“With the House now back from August recess—and with fiscal and budget debates poised to take center stage in the weeks ahead—the President will deliver another major economic address today laying out the next chapter of the Bidenomics vs. MAGAnomics contrast: what’s at stake for the American people in debates about the federal budget,” Dunn said.

Harrington predicted that this new branding scheme by the Biden team will fall flat on its face.

“This branding will probably work out about as well as Ultra MAGA’ and the ‘MAGA King,’” said Harrington. “This is going to backfire on them because people want to make America great again. That’s what [MAGAnomics] stands for.”

The latest consumer price index numbers showed inflation posting the biggest monthly increase this year in August. According to the numbers from the Department of Labor, the consumer price index was up 3.7% from a year ago. Energy prices rose 5.6% on the month. Americans also saw gasoline prices jump 10.6%.

“People are really hurting under Joe Biden’s regime and their really detrimental economic policies,” Harrington said.

The shelter index of the latest CPI also rose 0.3% in August, but was up more than 7% year over year.

“We’ve seen just the downward spiral of this economy that’s really hanging by a thread,” Harrington said. “President Trump has been warning for a very long time that we have to turn this around. We’re headed towards a Great Depression.”

Former President Donald Trump has emphasized that the key to slowing inflation down is to make the U.S. energy independent. Trump, in a new Agenda47 video.

“As President, I will set a national goal of ensuring that America has the No. 1 lowest cost of energy of any industrial country anywhere on Earth,” Trump said.

Harrington emphasized that moving away from domestic energy production jumpstarted the inflation the country has seen under Biden.

“They’ve seen us give away our energy independence, which was really the start of this hyperinflation, and the crazy spending coming out of Congress,” said Harrington. “It was the drilling that they shut down,” Harrington continued. “Joe Biden just announced that they’re going to stop all the other existing ANWR leases. This was something that was so hard fought by President Trump. That is such common sense that we should use the resources that God has blessed us with, and yet they’ve given it all away. We have to beg Venezuela for their dirty oil. We’ve given way more control to Russia and to other countries in the Middle East as well. It just makes no sense.”

A recent CNN poll showed that nearly 60% of U.S. adults surveyed believe Biden’s have made the economy worse. Harrington says voters know Trump will get the economy roaring once again.

“They say we were better off under President Trump and his economic policies,” said Harrington. “The biggest tax cuts, the biggest regulation cuts, of course, the energy dominance so much more will not just get back there in President Trump’s second term, but will be even better than we were under that great economic boom.”

