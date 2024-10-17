Liz Cheney Endorses Democrats In Pair Of Contested House Races

Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris walks out with former US representative Liz Cheney during a rally at Ripon College on October 3, 2024 in Ripon, Wisconsin. The rally comes a day after Harris visited Georgia to assess the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

In an indication that she views the lower house as a possible check on former President Trump, should he win a second term in the White House, former “Republican” Representative Liz Cheney is extending her anti-Trump campaign to the congressional arena by supporting Democrats in two hotly contested House seats.

John Avlon, a former CNN pundit who is running against GOP Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.), received Cheney’s endorsement on Tuesday. Additionally, she endorsed Rep. Susan Wild, a Democrat with four terms who is running in a close campaign for reelection in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, on Wednesday.

There could be even more Democrat endorsements in Cheney’s future as well, not even including Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee.

Both parties are fighting for any edge in the fiercely contested race for control of the House next year, which is still too close to call in the final three weeks before Election Day. Both districts are among the most competitive races in the nation.

“While we may not agree on everything, I know that [Wild] holds a deep respect for the integrity of our democracy,” Cheney said in a statement endorsing the Pennsylvania Democrat. “We need thoughtful and serious people in Congress who will uphold the rule of law.”

The daughter of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, who Democrats and some conservatives have labeled as an “evil war criminal” throughout the years, has made it clear that she doesn’t think House Republicans fit that bill.

She warned as early as January 2023 that if GOP leaders continue to control the House in 2025, Republicans would be “a threat” to the nation, which prompted GOP voices to label her as a “RINO” and “snake in the grass.” She also attacked Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Sunday, asserting that he was a Trump devotee and that he was unlikely to certify the results if Trump loses in November.

“He knew—and he knew with specificity—that the claims of fraud that Donald Trump was making and that he was repeating, he knew those to be false,” Cheney said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” program. “We had very clear and specific conversations about that.”

Nevertheless, Johnson has already denied Cheney’s erratic accusations, stating that if the election “is free and fair and legal,” he will “absolutely” carry out his constitutional obligation to formally announce the results, no problem.

By declaring in September that she will support and vote for Vice President Harris in an attempt to prevent Trump from winning a second term, Cheney has made her deep disdain for the former GOP president very apparent.

Cheney backed two House Democrats with national security experience in late 2022: Reps. Abigail Spanberger (Va.) and Elissa Slotkin (Mich.), who both prevailed in close reelection contests that year.

