LIVE Press Conference: ‘Whispering’ Biden Continues Pattern Of Verbal Blunders, Refers To VP Harris As ‘Vice President Trump’

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:44 PM – Thursday, July 11, 2024

During his much-awaited solo press appearance in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, President Joe Biden accidentally referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump.”

“Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president [if] I think she’s not qualified to be president,” Biden stated.

As the president answered questions from reporters, he often made mistakes and seemed to lose his train of thought.

Another gaffe by Biden in the press conference occurred when he mistakenly called his chief of staff “my commander in chief” before realizing what he had done.

After his disastrous June 27th debate performance against former President Donald Trump, Biden arrived at Thursday’s press conference with the goal of demonstrating to the public that he can take on challenging issues in an unscripted setting.

Additionally, earlier on Thursday night, during a NATO ceremony honoring Ukraine, Biden referred to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, as “President Putin.”

“And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said, before eventually correcting himself.

At another point, Biden also blurted out: “control guns, not girls!”

The president was under more pressure this time around since his chances of winning reelection are at risk, which has become exceedingly clear to nervous Democrats who previously maintained that he was fit for office.

Democrat politicians, contributors, fundraisers, and strategists have been exposing new holes in Biden’s support every day since his disastrous first debate performance.

One of Biden’s campaign staff members even informed NBC News only hours before the president’s eagerly awaited news conference that the president must withdraw because “he’ll never recover from this.” The staffer wished to remain anonymous.

Thus far, at least fourteen Democratic politicians have publicly urged Biden to withdraw.

Left-wing megadonors have also declared that they will stop financially supporting the Democrat Party until a fresh candidate for president steps forward.

Social media users quickly rushed to the X (Twitter) platform in order to mock the president’s gaffes.

