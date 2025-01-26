Lindsey Graham Calls Trump’s Decision To Pardon Jan. 6th Protestors A ‘Mistake’

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) looks on during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law oversight hearing to examine artificial intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 16, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Senator Lindsey Graham stated on Sunday that he believes President Donald Trump made “a mistake” pardoning the January 6th protestors.

At the time, Graham (R-S.C.), called on police to “use” their guns, while also previously stating that former President Biden was the “best person” to unite the country following the January 6th, 2021, protests.

“You’ve got guns. Use them,” Graham stated at the time, according to the Washington Post.

Graham’s Sunday comment condemning Trump’s move to pardon the protestors came during a NBC News “Meet the Press” segment, despite the majority of the protestors being nonviolent participants.

“Pardoning the people who went into the Capitol and beat up a police officer violently I think was a mistake, because it seems to suggest that’s an OK thing to do,” Graham stated.

“You know, Biden pardoned half his family going out the door. I think most Americans, if this continues … will revisit the pardon power of the president, if this continues,” he added.

President Trump recently defended his decision to pardon the individuals involved, stating “these people have already served years in prison and they’ve served them viciously.”

“Murderers get no time. You take a look at some of these [district attorneys]. They go after political opponents, but they don’t go after people that shoot people in the street,” Trump continued in a Tuesday statement. “Joe Biden gave a pardon yesterday to a lot of criminals. These are criminals that he gave a pardon to, and you should be asking that question.”

Trump’s “full, complete and unconditional pardons” granted the freedom for around 1,500 individuals serving multiple years in jail for their role in the protests.

Additionally, more than two dozen “FBI informants” were also among the crowd on January 6th, 2021, who “believed to be providing useful and credible information to the FBI.”

