Lindsay Graham issued arrest warrant in Russia after Ukraine comments

OAN’s Noah Herring

12:31 PM – Monday, May 29, 2023

Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for Senator Lindsey Graham after his comments regarding the fighting in Ukraine was posted in a video.

In an edited video of the lawmaker’s meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was released by Zelenskyy’s office, Graham (R-S.C) can be heard saying, “the Russians are dying,” and describing the United States’ military assistance to Ukraine as “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

Graham reportedly made these remarks in different parts of the conversation, but the video released by Zelenskyy’s office edited them together causing outrage in Russia.

The longer version of the video had showed Graham saying, “This is the 457th day of a war that was supposed to last three days. You amaze me, your country amazes me.”

“It’s just … you remind me of our better selves in America. There was a time in America that we were this way, fighting to the last person, we were going to be free or die,” Graham said, shortly after.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made comments on Sunday saying that, “it’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

The Investigative Committee, which is Russia’s top criminal investigation agency, had moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham. This was followed up with a warrant for his arrest being issued on Monday.

Graham has considered the arrest warrant to be a “Badge of Honor.”

“Finally, here’s an offer to my Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals: I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do,” Graham said in a tweet. “Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague!”

Graham is one of more than 200 U.S. Congress members that was banned from entering Russia last year, as he has continuously backed America’s support of Ukraine.

