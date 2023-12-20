Lincoln Memorial Stairsteps Vandalized With Graffiti That Reads ‘Free Gaza’ 

The Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:14 PM – Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Following vandals’ Wednesday morning splattering of red paint on the ground and a scribbled message that read “Free Gaza,” the National Park Service is now in the process of cleaning the Lincoln Memorial’s stairs.

Advertisement

The paint and graffiti were found by U.S. Park Police at the Lincoln Memorial Circle as well as the Reflecting Pool.

Almost immediately after it was found, conservators from the National Park Service started to remove the paint. According to officials, it could require numerous treatments spread over a few days to completely eliminate it.

Many nearby onlookers who spoke to reporters asserted that the person or group who did this was not only wasting their time and energy, but that they also had no regard for the historical landmark nearby.

Social media users also chimed in on the matter.

“Do people think they’re making a difference by vandalizing steps with a message that every sheep trend-follower on Twitter is barking out? Ya’ll don’t care about Jews,” said one user on X (Twitter).

Visitors are now no longer allowed to access the steps on the west side of the Reflecting Pool while the cleanup is being done.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the United States Park Police tip line at 202-379-4877 or to email USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

The Washington Monument was similarly defaced with tasteless messages and paint back in September 2022.

Additionally, in another incident, National Park Service workers removed graffiti off of monuments and memorials in the same area back in June 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!