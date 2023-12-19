Lien Document Indicates That Ashley Biden Owes Thousands In Income Taxes

(L-R) President Joe Biden, Ashley Biden, and first lady Jill Biden. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:55 PM – Tuesday, December 19, 2023

A lien document has revealed that President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley currently owes thousands of dollars in income taxes.

According to a recent lien document, which is a claim imposed by the government to secure unpaid taxes after repeated attempts to collect, Ashley Biden owes around $5,000 in income taxes that began building up since 2015.

The lien shows that Ashley was notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in Philadelphia County, where they informed her that the “amount of such unpaid tax, interest, additions or penalties is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania upon the taxpayer’s property—real, personal, or both—as the case may be” on December 1st.

The time frame indicated that her failure to pay taxes started on January 1st, 2015, during Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president in the Obama administration. She started paying her taxes again on January 1st, 2021, a few days prior to his inauguration as president.

However, she never paid her taxes from the prior years, indicated by the document.

Ashley was born on June 8th,1981, and is the current president’s youngest child as well as his only child with his current wife Jill Biden.

Throughout her career, Ashley has mostly concentrated on social work, activism, and philanthropy.

Based on her Linkedin profile, she currently works as a criminal justice reform specialist for the Delaware Center for Justice.

