Letter From 2,000 Actors, Musicians Blasted For Accusing Israel Of ‘War Crimes’

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

5:20 PM – Thursday, October 19, 2023

Over 2,000 British actors and musicians in the United Kingdom (UK) have come together to sign a letter requesting for the termination of “Israel’s siege and bombing of Gaza.”

However, the letter met much backlash from the public for not mentioning the actions and acts of terrorism by the Islamic extremist group, Hamas, who attacked Israel on October 7th.

Public figures who signed the letter included British celebrities like Tilda Swinton, Charles Dance, Steve Coogan, Miriam Margolyes, Peter Mullan, Maxine Peake, and Khalid Abdulla.

In the letter, the UK celebrities claimed that Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and the government’s decision to cut off food, water, electricity, and fuel to the Palestinian people are equivalent to “war crimes.”

In the letter, they condemned “every act of violence against civilians and every infringement of international law whoever perpetrates them.”

However, the letter fails to mention how Hamas extremists killed over 1,400 Israelis and took at least 200 others hostage since the start of the unprecedented attack. It also does not touch on claims regarding Israeli children being tortured and killed.

More than 2,000 public figures signed the letter, accusing the government of “not only tolerating the war crimes but aiding and abetting them.”

The letter reads: “We are witnessing a crime and a catastrophe. Israel has reduced much of Gaza to rubble, and cut off the supply of water, power, food and medicine to 2.3 million Palestinians. In the words of the UN’s undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, ‘the specter of death’ is hanging over the territory. Our governments are not only tolerating war crimes but aiding and abetting them. There will come a time when they are held to account for their complicity. But for now, while condemning every act of violence against civilians and every infringement of international law whoever perpetrates them, our obligation is to do all we can to bring an end to the unprecedented cruelty being inflicted on Gaza. We support the global movement against the destruction of Gaza and the mass displacement of the Palestinian people. We demand that our governments end their military and political support for Israel’s actions. We call for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of Gaza’s crossings to allow humanitarian aid to enter unhindered.”

Additional signatories included directors such as Michael Winterbottom, Mike Leigh, P. Staff, and Asif Kapadia, comedians Frankie Boyle and Josie Long, academic Jacqueline Rose, writers Gillian Slovo, Marina Warner, and Courttia Newland, playwrights Tanika Gupta and Abbie Spallen, poet Anthony Anaxagorou, and visual artists Tai Shani, Oreet Ashery, Larissa Sansour, Rosalind Nashashibi, Florence Peake, and Georgina Starr.

