Legendary Producer, Composer Quincy Jones Dead At 91 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:45 AM – Monday, November 4, 2024

Quincy Jones, a legendary music producer and composer, has died at 91-years-old.

Jones’ publicist, Arnold Robison, confirmed his passing to Fox News Digital and said that the producer passed away surrounded by his family and further details about his death will not be released at this time.

The Jones family also released a statement regarding the passing.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him. He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

Jones had become the first popular conductor-arranger to record with a Fender bass in the mid 1950s. He also worked with many stars which included Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and Michael Jackson.

He produced and conducted three of Jackson’s albums, including the all-time best-selling album, Thriller.

Jones also worked with Sinatra for three years as a conductor and arranger, and created the famous arrangement of “Fly Me To The Moon.”

Jones became the first Black executive of a major record company in 1961 when he began as vice president of Mercury Records.

He also co-produced “The Color Purple” in 1985 with Steven Spielberg, which earned 11 Oscar nominations.

Additionally, Jones was an executive producer in the hit series “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” in 1991.

Jones earned hundreds of awards, including an Emmy, seven Oscar nominations, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, 28 Grammy Awards and 80 nominations, and N.A.R.A.S.’ prestigious Trustees’ Award and The Grammy Living Legend Award.

Jones has also been awarded a variety of international awards and honorary doctorates.

In 2016, he won a Tony Award and became a part of the very exclusive EGOT club. That club consists of other individuals who have received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award.

Jones is survived by his seven children and three siblings.

