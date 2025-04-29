Leavitt Slams Amazon For Considering To Show Tariff Charge: ‘Hostile And Political Act’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:35 PM – Tuesday, April 29, 2025

The White House slammed Amazon on Tuesday after the company confirmed it was considering the display of added costs from President Donald Trump’s tariffs on certain imported items.

Advertisement

Punchbowl News reported that Amazon is considered to “display how much of an item’s cost is derived from tariffs – right next to the product’s total listed price.”

The announcement is in response to President Trump’s blanket 10% tariffs on roughly 90 countries, with China receiving a 145% tariff.

Leavitt characterized Amazon’s move as a “hostile and political act,” while stating that she spoke with President Trump about the situation earlier.

“Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?” she continued.

President Trump reportedly called Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, to dissuade him from showcasing the cost of Trump’s tariffs on items sold on the site, according to senior White House officials.

“Of course he was pissed,” one official told CNN on Trump. “Why should a multibillion dollar company pass off costs to consumers?”

Meanwhile, Tim Doyle, a company spokesman for Amazon’s budget-friendly site, Haul, explained the situation.

“The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products. This was never approved and is not going to happen,” Doyle stated.

President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are in response to tariffs other nations place on the United States, encouraging manufacturers to produce products in the United States to avoid levies on imports from foreign nations.

Trump’s tariffs also encourage nations to come to the table and agree to bring their tariffs imposed against the United States down, resulting in a freer trade market all together.

Additionally, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins recently called President Trump the “ultimate deal maker” who is working to “hold China accountable.”

“The bottom line with China is this: they need us more than we need them. They need our money. They need our markets. They need our consumers and all of the above,” Rollins stated. “And in agriculture, year upon year, decade upon decade, our goods have been taken advantage of.”

“The trade disparity, the non-trade barriers on top of the tariff numbers, are insane, whether it’s Argentina, or China, or Brazil, or the UK,” she added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!