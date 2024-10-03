Lawsuit Accuses Country Singer Garth Brooks Of Rape And Battery In 2019

Garth Brooks attends the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 21, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:27 PM – Thursday, October 3, 2024

Award-winning country music star Garth Brooks has been accused of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit that was brought forth by a woman who purportedly worked as his former hairstylist and makeup artist.

The legal complaint, which was filed by a “Jane Roe” in California state court on Thursday claims that the alleged incidents occurred back in 2019. The woman maintains that she was once raped by Brooks during a work trip.

Brooks has already adamantly denied Roe’s claims, though representatives for the country singer have not commented on the latest allegations.

Roe was reportedly hired to be in charge of hair and makeup services for Brooks in 2017, according to the suit, which also states that she first met Brooks after she was hired to do hair and makeup for his wife, Trisha Yearwood, in 1999.

The suit goes on to accuse Brooks of repeatedly exposing his genitals and buttocks to her, inappropriately speaking about sex-related topics, and sending sexually explicit text messages.

Roe even claimed that during one incident in 2019, when she was visiting Brooks’ home for work reasons, he walked out of the shower completely naked and “grabbed her hands and forced them” onto his genitals.

The suit also alleges that Brooks raped her in a hotel room during a work trip to Los Angeles, where he was performing a Grammys tribute. According to the lawsuit, Brooks and Roe traveled to Los Angeles on the singer’s private jet.

“Usually there were others on Brooks’ private jet, but this time, Ms. Roe and Brooks were the only two passengers,” the complaint states. “Once in Los Angeles at the hotel, Ms. Roe could not believe that Brooks had booked a hotel suite with one bedroom and she did not have a separate room.”

Once the two of them arrived at the hotel suite, Roe alleges that the country artist “appeared in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked.” Roe’s complaint notes that she felt “trapped in the room alone with Brooks.”

“Defendant’s allegations are not true,” Brooks’ previous lawsuit states. “Defendant is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit.”

However, Roe’s lawyers are expecting justice on their side to prevail.

“We are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions,” attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor, Jeanne M. Christensen and Hayley Baker said in a statement to CNN. “We applaud our client’s courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth Brooks. The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music.”

