Latest Pennsylvania Poll Gives Trump The Edge Over Biden

OAN’s James Meyers

9:40 AM -Thursday, March 14, 2024

A new poll has revealed that Pennsylvania voters would choose to vote for former President Donald Trump over current President Joe Biden.

In the newest Emerson College Polling/Hill survey sent out on Thursday morning, Trump continues to hold a lead of 47% to 43%.

The survey analysis also revealed that when asked which way they are leaning in the election, Trump has a lead of 52%-48%.

Since November, Trump has led Biden in every Emerson Poll in the state of Pennsylvania.

The latest numbers are alarming for the Biden campaign. The Democrat won Pennsylvania in the 2020 election after he utilized the “State of Independence” to reveal his government programs and initiatives.

Additionally, most experts believe that Pennsylvania will be a key state in deciding the 2024 election after Trump beat out Hillary Clinton in it in 2016.

The survey also showed that “President Biden holds a 38% job approval among Pennsylvania voters and a 55% job disapproval.”

Voters also stated that they believe Trump would be the better option to handle immigration and the Israel-Hamas war. However, voters also believe that Biden has the edge in abortion access.

“There is a distinction in motivation between Biden and Trump voters,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “Trump voters support the former president because they care about an issue (28%), like Trump (27%), or dislike Biden (21%), whereas a plurality of Biden voters (33%) support the president because they dislike Trump and 24% support Biden because they like him as a candidate.”

