Las Vegas SWAT responds to barricaded armed man at Caesar’s Palace

1:05 PM – Tuesday, July 11, 2023

A Las Vegas Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team responded to a reports of a man who barricaded himself inside of a hotel room with a female and claimed he was armed.

Las Vegas police responded to the Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas strip after receiving the reports around 9:15 a.m. local time on Tuesday regarding a “domestic disturbance.”

When police arrived, the man refused to open the door and said he was armed.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Bureau Commander Stephen Connell said that no shots have been fired by either the man or the police at this point. The floor of the hotel where the man has barricaded himself has been evacuated and lockdown by police.

Connell said that the woman was pulled into the room by the man by force, and it is unknown if the two have a relationship together or not.

“She is still in the room at this time. The female has been heard from and is still OK,” Connell said.

Footage from the resort showed the hotel window smashed open and objects being thrown out of the window into the pool below. The pool area has been evacuated as well.

Police added that they have encountered no weapons to this point, and Caesars entertainment released a statement saying that it is “cooperating fully” with law enforcement.

“We are aware of the security incident at Caesars Palace. Our team is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on scene who are handling the investigation. We refer you to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for more information,” the statement read.

This is a breaking story.

