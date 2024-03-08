Laken Riley’s Mother Condemns Biden For Butchering Name Of Daughter Murdered By Illegal Immigrant In SOTU Speech

(L) US Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) wears a shirt and button showing slain Georgia college student Laken Riley ahead of US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2024. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) US President Joe Biden. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:54 PM – Friday, March 8, 2024

The mother of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was killed on February 22nd by an illegal immigrant who entered the U.S. in 2022, blasted President Joe Biden on Friday for mispronouncing her slain daughter’s name at the annual State Of The Union (SOTU) speech.

“Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it (sic) pathetic!” Allyson Phillips said on Facebook. “If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so) at least say the right name!” she added.

Republicans in Congress had put pressure on Biden to recognize Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was reportedly brutally attacked by 26-year-old Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) (R-GA) raised her voice at Biden during his speech, demanding that he appropriately commemorate Riley’s passing.

“Say her name!” MTG shouted from the audience.

Biden eventually gave in to the pressure and highlighted Riley’s death. However, he butchered Laken’s name.

“Lincoln Riley!” Biden yelled.

Allyson Phillips’s negative comments marked the first time that the family of Laken Riley had publicly condemned the president in regards to her murder—a death that Republicans say could have been avoided if not for the open border policies of the Biden administration.

“‘Lincoln, Lincoln Riley. An innocent woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right. But how many of the thousands of people being killed by LEGALS (?).'” If Biden meant to say LEGALS, Joe wasn’t just owning himself by showing he didn’t even know the girl’s name, he minimized her death for political points by equating it to a murder by legal migrant. If he meant ILLEGALS, then he is damning his own disastrous border policies. Just get Biden out of this office, America. He is the most unfit president in this nation’s history. A total disgrace,” said Twitter (X) user Kyle Becker.

By a vote of 251 to 170 on Thursday, the House of Representatives enacted the Laken Riley Act; all the Democrats voted against it.

The proposed law would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act, requiring the Department of Homeland Security to detain anyone who entered the country illegally and who “is charged with, is arrested for, is convicted of, admits having committed, or admits committing acts which constitute the essential elements of any burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting offense.” If confirmed, the law would take effect immediately.

Only 37 Democrats voted in favor with Republicans to pass the bill and all “No’s” came from Democrats as well.

Jose Ibarra, the man suspected of killing Laken, was previously arrested in New York City on counts of felony child endangerment. He then relocated to Georgia to live with his brother, whom is also an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. Ibarra was charged for Riley’s murder a few months after he had moved to Georgia. Riley is said to have died from blunt force injuries to the head while jogging close to campus.

Moreover, after President Biden admitted that an illegal immigrant killed Riley in his SOTU speech, Democrats in Congress were not amused by the president’s pronouncement and chastised him for failing to refer to the murder suspect, an illegal immigrant, as an “undocumented” individual instead following the address.

