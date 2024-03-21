Laken Riley’s Father Urges Gov. Kemp To Declare Illegal Immigrant Invasion

Laken Riley’s parents Jason Riley (C) and Allyson Philips attend Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the Forum River Center March 09, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

11:50 AM – Thursday, March 21, 2024

The father of murdered Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley has urged the state Senate to pass immigration legislation.

On Wednesday, Jason Riley spoke before the Georgia State Senate after lawmakers passed a resolution in honor of Laken’s memory.

Laken was murdered while jogging on the University of Georgia campus in February. According to numerous court documents, her skull was discovered “disfigured.”

Her accused killer, Jose Ibarra, is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. Ibarra entered the U.S. illegally in 2022. Ibarra was detained by border patrol in September 2022, according to information released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He was “set free while his case was investigated.”

Laken’s father gave an emotional speech and called on Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) to declare an invasion of illegal immigrants.

“I stand before you, a heartbroken man,” Jason Riley said. “Part of my purpose has been taken. God gave me a beautiful daughter to father, protect, provide for and nurture. A man with an evil heart stole her life. He was in this country and in this state illegally.”

“My vision for every senator in this chamber is that you protect citizens from this illegal invasion,” he continued. “Please recognize over a million illegal aliens are in this state and making families nervous.”

Ibarra is facing several charges including felony murder, aggravated assault, battery, and kidnapping for Laken’s slaying.

