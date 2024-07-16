Lake Speaks At RNC, Criticizes ‘Fake News’ Media

2024 Republican National Convention: Day 2 MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 16: Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party’s presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:52 PM – Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Kari Lake, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and welcomed everyone in attendance except the “fake news” media.

“Frankly, you guys up there in the fake news have worn out your welcome,” she said, adding that they’ve lied about former president Donald Trump and his supporters over the past eight years.

Lake (R-Ariz) went on to criticize the mainstream media for lying about “everything,” including President Joe Biden’s health, the economy, Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal, and the border crisis.

“But the really good news is that every day more and more people are turning off the fake news,” Lake said.

Lake also focused on blasting Arizona’s fentanyl crisis and criticizing Representative Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who is running against her for the Senate.

“Gallego and the Democrats have handed over control of my state, Arizona’s border, to the drug cartels,” she said. “Because of them, criminals and deadly drugs are pouring in, and our children are dying. Our children are getting their hands on these drugs and dying.”

The Republican National Convention (RNC) is happening from July 15th through July 18th, where Trump has been nominated as the official Republican presidential nominee and is expected to accept the title on the last day of the convention.

