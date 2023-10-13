Lake: Biden Put A ‘Blister Band-Aid’ On The Southern Border As Illegal Immigration Skyrockets

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announces her bid for the seat of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) at JetSet Magazine on October 10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Former President Donald Trump gave his endorsement of Lake through a pre-recorded video during the rally. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

11:36 AM – Friday, October 13, 2023

U.S. Senate candidate in Arizona Kari Lake blasted the Biden administration for its apathetic approach to curbing high levels of illegal immigration.

“I believe that the Biden administration, these Democrats, realizes that even liberals are saying, we need to stop what’s happening at the border,” Lake told One America News.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas previously cited an “acute and immediate need” to bypass 26 federal laws to build former President Donald Trump’s border wall in south Texas.

“This is his way of putting the tiniest of band-aids like those little blister band-aids that you see the little tiny ones on a wide open wound, an artery that is squirting out blood,” Lake said.

John Modlin, the chief patrol agent of the Tucson Sector of the southern border, announced that agents apprehended nearly 13,000 migrants last week. This marks the third week in a row of agents apprehending more than 10,000 migrants.

Lake recently unveiled a 10-point plan to secure the southern border which includes finishing Trump’s border wall, “enhancing technological surveillance and monitoring” to help agents in the field, and removing “the provision which allows endemic crime in a person’s country of origin to qualify them for asylum.”

“I have the strongest border policy and border plan,” Lake said. “And we’re going to take it to Washington, DC. And we’re going to force these people to get serious about our border, so we don’t have this constant invasion.” “We need to hire more judges to deal with these fraudulent asylum claims,” continued Lake. “The people I’m running against, [Independent Sen.] Kyrsten Sinema and [Democrat Rep.] Ruben Gallego, they want to grant everybody asylum. They want to grant everybody coming over illegally the ability to vote. Ruben Gallego wants them all voting.”

A new report from House Republicans showed that at least 2,148,738 illegal migrants were released into the country from President Joe Biden’s inauguration to March 31, 2023. The data claims the Biden administration has only removed 108,102 of those by immigration authorities.

“We need to stop this flow of people coming across our border,” Lake told OAN. “Immediately get them out, send them back to the country they came from. Our lives are at risk with the people pouring across. We’ve seen what happened in Israel, and that is going to be happening here. It’s not a matter of if, but when, it happens.”

