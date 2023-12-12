Lahaina Reopens To Residents, Business Owners After Devastating Wildfire

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said August 9, 2023 as visitors asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:57 PM – Tuesday, December 12, 2023

After suffering devastating wildfires in the area of Lahaina, a historic town in Maui, it has officially reopened to residents and business owners.

The move announced on Monday, comes three months after the deadly wildfires torched the island and killed over 100 people.

Areas that were reopened included the Banyan Tree Park, with the 150-year-old banyan tree burned in the August wildfires that takes up over an acre of land, according to the Associated Press.

Local authorities are continuing to recommend that people entering burnt areas wear protective gear to shield them from hazards.

According to the Associated Press, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is removing batteries, pesticides, propane tanks and more from the 2,000-plus destroyed buildings in Lahaina.

The Hawaii Department of Health posted results on Sunday, which showed increased levels of toxic substances including lead and copper recovered in the aftermath.

Once property owners give approval, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will get rid of the rest of the debris by taking it to a landfill.

Additionally, the USACE said they construct a temporary elementary school for children, with the project set to finish in February. The agency is also set to lead the design of temporary housing sites for those who were displaced from the fires.

Meanwhile, West Maui reopened completely to tourism in November, except for Lahaina which just opened on Monday.

