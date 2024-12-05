LA Times Owner Announces Launch Of ‘Bias Meter’ On Articles: ‘Reader Can Press A Button And Get Both Sides’

The Los Angeles Times building is seen on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:07 PM – Thursday, December 5, 2024

Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong revealed that the outlet will soon feature a “bias meter” on future articles, meant to better inform readers and further contextualize the lens in which information is being disseminated.

Soon-Shiong previously faced backlash from liberal and leftist reporters working at the outlet after he blocked the editorial board from outright endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president, claiming that the outlet had become “an echo chamber and not a trusted source,” which resulted in the head of the editorial board resigning.

“When my next level of people on the editorial board shared with me that they had prepackaged an endorsement without having met with any of the candidates, I was a little bit outraged and felt that whatever they were about to say should really be based on facts,” he stated.

“I knew I was going to take heat, I knew it was going to be painful, I knew that people don’t like change and I knew I had to actually address even the newsroom by saying, ‘Look, are you sure your news is news or is your news really opinion of our news?’” he added.

Soon-Shiong purchased the Los Angeles Times in 2018, and he has now begun attempting to root out an overabundance of “left-leaning bias.”

The “bias meter” could reportedly launch as early as January of next year, and it will utilize artificial intelligence (AI) technology to sift through information and determine the bias levels within the article.

“Imagine if you now take – whether it be news or opinion – and you have a bias meter, whether news or opinion, more like the opinion, or the voices, you have a bias meter so somebody could understand as a reader that the source of the article has some level of bias,” Soon-Shiong stated.

“The reader can press a button and get both sides of that exact same story, based on that story, and then give comments. Now, I’m giving you some little breaking news here but this is what we’re currently building behind the scenes, And I’m hoping that by January we launch this,” he continued.

Soon-Shiong’s announcement came during an interview with CNN’s Scott Jennings, a conservative analyst who Soon-Shiong hired to join the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board, aiding in the diversity of voices.

“So, we’re talking about a fusion of content created by journalists and technology that you’re developing that will give the readers a more well-rounded or complete view of any given story at any given time,” Jennings interjected.

“Correct,” Shoon-Shiong responded. “Comments are as important as sometimes the story, because you get a feel of what people are thinking and, as you said, you can have a conversation, a discourse, a respectful disagreement.”

“Right now, we don’t have an editorial board if we are truly honest about ourselves that we are balanced; and so, I’ve gotten beaten up about fair and balanced,” Soon-Shiong added. “So, I’m looking for people like Scott Jennings.”

