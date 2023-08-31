L.A. County Council Urges Lawsuit Against Texas Governor Over Migrant Buses

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:05 PM – Thursday, August 31, 2023

The Los Angeles city council has decided to pursue a lawsuit and criminal probe against Governor Greg Abbott over Texas’ migrant busing program.

The city council came to a unanimous decision on Wednesday and demanded that the city attorney’s office investigate whether Abbott (R-Texas) committed any crimes through the migrant bus program and whether a lawsuit is warranted.

The vote came hours after the 11th migrant bus since June arrived in the city’s jurisdiction carrying 42 migrants.

Since buses began arriving in L.A. on June 14th, Abbott’s program has transported 435 migrants. In total, more than 30,000 migrants have been transported to Democrat-led cities around the country, including New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass (D-Calif.) expressed her displeasure with the initiative, claiming that there has been little communication from Texas officials.

“We hear about the buses headed our way when they’re on the way. We have no idea who’s going to be on the bus, how many people it is or what condition they’re going to be in when they get here,” Bass said Wednesday. “Sometimes they haven’t had any food, barely had enough water.”

Both Abbott and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) have sent migrants to other states. Abbott claims that Texas is plagued with border crossers and that other states must share the load.

