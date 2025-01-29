Kristi Noem Announces Trump Admin Ends Temporary Protected Status For Venezuelan Migrants

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, speaks during her confirmation hearing before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill on January 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:00 AM – Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The new Trump administration is revoking temporary protected status for over 600,000 Venezuelan migrants across the U.S., Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

Noem called out her predecessor Alejandro Mayorkas for putting the Trump Administration in a tough spot by signing an order that gives a massive amount of Venezuelan migrants temporary protected status allowing them to “stay here and violate the laws” for another 18 months.

Additionally, the new order will allow federal agents to “evaluate all these individuals that are in our country, including the Venezuelans that are here and the members of TDA (Tren de Aragua),” Noem said.

She noted that during her participation in the first raids in New York City, residents were thanking federal agents for taking back criminal migrants.

“The people of this country want these debates out. They want their communities to be safe. It was so amazing to me to see people walk by us on the street early morning and just say thank you, thank you for being here,” she said.

This comes after the move by the Biden administration, which would grant Venezuelan migrants an additional 18 months to access work permits through the Temporary Protected Status (TSP) program, was extended just a little over a week before Trump came back to the White House.

Meanwhile, the current extensions did not expire until April, and Noem’s announcement requires her to decide what to do with protections expiring then by Saturday or have them automatically renewed for six months, according to the New York Times.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!