According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the United States’ Democrat presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, is seen by the Kremlin as a more predictable rival than Republican Donald Trump, but there is no prospect of a better relationship between Russia and Washington, D.C.

Peskov also seemed to brush off the subject after a Russian reporter, Pavel Zarubin, told him Trump’s assertion that if American voters re-elect him back to the White House, he could put an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, had previously stated that Moscow also favored Joe Biden over Trump due to Biden’s senility, before the former announced his withdrawal from the election in November and gave his support to Harris.

In the interview, Zarubin asked Peskov, while laughing: “Then who is our candidate now!?”

Peskov: “We have no candidate. But, of course, the Democrats are more predictable. And what Putin said about Biden’s predictability applies to almost all Democrats, including Ms. Harris.”

Putin and Peskov have given differing views at different points in time, all the while maintaining that the upcoming election was only an internal matter of the United States. In February, for instance, Putin sarcastically complimented Biden on his predictability while also touching on his poor mental fitness and general lack of suitability for leadership.

Additionally, Putin claimed in June that although Russia “did not care” about the next American president, it was obvious that the legal system was being used as a political weapon against Trump.

In the Sunday interview, Peskov stated that the United States’ actions to “trample on our country’s interests” had gone too far.

