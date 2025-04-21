Klaus Schwab Resigns Earlier Than Expected As World Economic Forum Chair: ‘With Immediate Effect’

(L) World Economic Forum founder and chairman Klaus Schwab. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Armed security personnel stand guard on the rooftop of a hotel, next to letters reading “Davos” surrounded by snow, near the Congress Centre where World Economic Forum members meet in Davos, eastern Switzerland. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

UPDATE 11:52 AM – Monday, April 21, 2025: More than fifty years after founding the Geneva-based globalism think-tank, the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced on Monday that Klaus Schwab, its founder, has officially stepped down as chairman. His departure is much earlier than expected, as the WEF had previously informed the Financial Times outlet that his departure should most likely be “complete by January 2027.”

In a statement, Schwab, 87, noted that he was stepping down “with immediate effect” — according to the WEF.

“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” Schwab said in a statement released by the WEF.

Meanwhile, during a meeting on Sunday, the board of the forum unanimously chose Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, the former CEO and chairman of Nestle, to serve as interim chairman.

In order to select a permanent replacement for Schwab, a search committee has now been established.

“At a time when the world is undergoing rapid transformation, the need for inclusive dialogue to navigate complexity and shape the future has never been more critical,” the forum continued, in their statement.

6:03 PM – Friday, April 4, 2025: Klaus Schwab’s days as chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the technocratic globalist group he established in 1971, which holds an annual gathering of politicians and other world “elites” in Davos, Switzerland, are coming to an end.

In a letter obtained by the Financial Times on Tuesday, Schwab informed the WEF’s board of trustees and staff that he was starting a one-year process that will end with him stepping down.

He also resigned as the organization’s executive chairman in May 2024.

Davos’ upheaval follows a string of claims of discrimination at the WEF, and comes amid American-led efforts to combat Schwab’s global “great reset.”

In January, President Donald Trump offered some insightful commentary on Schwab’s vision of his idealized globalist future.

“On day one, I signed an executive order to stop all government censorship. No longer will our government label the speech of our own citizens as misinformation or disinformation, which are the favorite words of censors and those who wish to stop the free exchanges of ideas and, frankly, progress,” Trump said in a virtual address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

InfoWars founder Alex Jones commented on the news on social media.

Based on internal complaints, email exchanges, and interviews with current and former WEF employees, the Wall Street Journal released a damning report a few days after Schwab’s previous title-drop, alleging that “under Schwab’s decades-long oversight, the forum has allowed to fester an atmosphere hostile to women and Black people in its own workplace.”

At least six female employees were allegedly “pushed out or otherwise saw their careers suffer” when they became pregnant or returned from maternity leave, according to the investigation. Senior bosses were also accused of sexually harassing other women in the workplace.

“It was distressing to witness colleagues visibly withdraw from themselves with the onslaught of harassment at the hands of high-level staff, going from social and cheerful to self-isolating, avoiding eye contact, sharing nightmares for years after,” stated Farid Ben Amor, a former media executive who worked at the WEF — before resigning in 2019.

According to other former employees who were close to Schwab, the issues reached the highest levels of the company, and they said that the founder “made suggestive comments to them that made them uncomfortable.”

The Journal reported that Black employees also expressed dissatisfaction over bosses’ alleged use of racial slurs, in addition to being passed over for promotions. Following a lawsuit in New York last year by an employee alleging that the WEF was “hostile to women and Black employees,” the WEF reached an undisclosed settlement.

“That was the most disappointing thing, to see the distance between what the Forum aspires to and what happens behind the scenes,” stated Cheryl Martin, head of the Center for Global Industries at the WEF.

The World Economic Forum—an organization known for frequently scolding the world on issues such as racism, the so-called “gender wage gap,” sexism, climate change, and other societal “shortcomings,” in their own words—ironically dismissed the outlet’s report as “inaccurate.”

“We are an organization that upholds the highest standards of governance, while working to address the most pressing challenges of our time with our high-performance teams, our diverse and global outlook, and an environment that values innovation, inclusion, and well-being,” the WEF’s vague statement read.

According to the Financial Times, the WEF hired the law firm Covington and Burling, whose members recently had their security clearances revoked by President Trump, to look into the allegations of workplace harassment and discrimination after the outlet revealed that those eager to “control the world” and hound less affluent individuals to be on their best behavior — were unable to control themselves.

An email from Børge Brende, president and CEO of the WEF, stated that the board committee that was in charge of the law firm’s inquiry found “leadership and management issues… that do not meet our established standards.” The leadership affirmed the company’s purported “commitment to a workplace where all employees feel valued and respected,” and they also pledged to provide supervisors with more training.

The WEF informed the Financial Times that Schwab’s departure should most likely be complete by January 2027.

