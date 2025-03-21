Klarna ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Business Model Teams Up With DoorDash: ‘Helping Those Who Can’t Afford To Pay For A Whole Meal’

(L-Top) Klarna logo. / (L-Bottom) In this photo illustration a lady eats a hamburger on July 12, 2007. (Photo illustration by Cate Gillon/Getty Images) / (R) An AFP journalist checks the DoorDash food delivery application on her smartphone on February 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

10:29 AM – Friday, March 21, 2025

In yet another indication of momentum for public market investors, Klarna, a “buy now, pay later” lender preparing for an IPO, announced on Thursday that it is collaborating with DoorDash as a stakeholder — helping Americans finance their food delivery orders if necessary.

Advertisement

This is the first BNPL partnership for DoorDash in the United States, and it offers “less affluent” customers of the food delivery service a new method of making payments for their meal purchases.

So, if you are one of millions in the U.S. living paycheck-to-paycheck, there’s now a way for you to have that burger, fries, and a drink — while paying only a percentage of the cost at the initial checkout.

In 2024, over 60% of Americans reported living paycheck to paycheck, according to one LendingClub survey. However, other surveys revealed lower percentages. Sixty-two percent of the 3,252 American consumers surveyed by LendingClub said they needed their next paycheck in order to pay off their typical monthly expenses.

According to a press release from Klarna, DoorDash customers will have the option to pay in full at the time of purchase, divide payments into four equal interest-free installments, or postpone payments until times that work best for their payday schedules.

The Swedish company Klarna submitted its prospectus to list on the New York Stock Exchange last week. After a $49 million loss the year before, revenue jumped 24% to $2.8 billion, and adjusted operating profit was $181 million.

“CNBC reported on Monday that Klarna will be the exclusive provider of buy now, pay later loans for OnePay, the Walmart-backed fintech company,” according to the outlet .

On Thursday, Klarna’s chief commercial officer made a statement pertaining to the collaboration.

“Our partnership with DoorDash marks an important milestone in Klarna’s expansion into everyday spending categories,” stated David Sykes, Klarna’s CCO, in a Thursday release.

According to its prospectus, Klarna, which was established in 2005, has 675,000 merchant partners across 26 countries. After a prolonged period of historically low activity for new offers, it is one of the year’s most eagerly awaited initial public offerings.

In regard to the service allowing customers to finance their food orders, social media users chimed in to express their thoughts on the matter.

“This is so sad, we’re already way too okay with having so much debt and now this will make things even worse,” said one X user. “Okay no lie, but I’m definitely about to use this. I don’t get paid until next Friday and I’m already stressing on how I’m gonna pay my wifi bill,” said another user.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!