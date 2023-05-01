KISS’ Paul Stanley: Encouraging kids to transition is a “sad and dangerous fad”

Paul Stanley, vocalist for US rock band Kiss, performs during the Corona Northside 2016 festival in Monterrey, Mexico’s Nuevo Leon, on November 12, 2016. / AFP / Julio Cesar Aguilar (Photo credit should read JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 2:38 PM – Monday, May 1, 2023

Paul Stanley, one of the co-founders and a singer in the rock band KISS, has spoken out about his stance on gender-affirming care among kids.

On Sunday, the music legend took to social media and voiced his opposition to the subject. Stanley called encouraging kids to transition a “sad and dangerous fad.”

“There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some case allow it,” Stanley wrote. “There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice by turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister’s clothes or a girl in her brother’s, we should lead them steps further down a path that’s far from the innocence of what they are doing. With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad.”

The 71-year-old faced backlash for his statement with some calling his take “very disappointing.” Offspring guitarist Kevin Wasserman, who goes by the name Noodles, was not a fan of Stanley’s remarks.

His remarks come after multiple red states recently passed bans prohibiting healthcare providers from preforming gender transition procedures, such as gender reassignment surgeries and hormone therapy, on minors.

