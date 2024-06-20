Kirby: WH Redirecting Missile Shipments From Allied Countries To Ukraine

National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 28, 2024. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Jacob Miller

2:56 PM – Thursday, June 20, 2024

The Biden administration is delaying missile deliveries headed to allied countries so they can send them to Ukraine.

Advertisement

White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby announced the move on Thursday, saying the administration is redirecting near term deliveries of Patriot, Nasam and Hawk missile systems.

Kirby said the White House has been in contact with other leaders to warn of them of their delays.

He added that the urgency of missile deliveries to Ukraine comes amid a surge of attacks from Russia.

However, it may take a little time for the missiles to get to Ukraine.

“The first shipments from this reprioritization of air defense missiles to Ukraine will happen over the coming weeks,” Kirby explained. “Certainly, before the end of Summer, Ukraine will start to see the initial deliveries of these. I can’t say with specificity, what the delay is going to be for every country that is affected by this because these are individual contracts.”

The new streamline of aid from other countries comes after Congress gave Ukraine $62 billion in April. That money included funding for these missile systems.

Earlier this week, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden out for delaying other lethal aid while he continues to battle Hamas and other Iran-linked groups.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!